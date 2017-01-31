KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Khan Afridi said on Monday he was fit to play cricket and was focusing on the second edition of Pakistan Super League.

Afridi, who has not played international cricket since World T20 last year, was asked again and again at a programme at the Karachi University if he was going to announce retirement because PCB seemed uninterested in giving him a farewell match.

He was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the renovated building of Mass Communication Department, University of Karachi. The building has been renovated by Shahid Afridi Foundation.

He said that foreign teams would surely play cricket in Pakistan if security situation was improved. He praises the security forces for restoring peace in the country.

He said that he expected international matches in Pakistan now that terrorism has been uprooted.

He said that PSL was launched to bring international cricket back in the country. “But the desired results would not be attained if we kept playing PSL in Dubai,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that Imran Khan likes his fitness because the former captain knows that he could play more cricket.

Answering another question, he said if the PCB had decided to appoint Sarfraz Ahmed as captain for all three formats, it was a very good decision. “Sarfraz will be the best choice. He can deliver results,” said the mercurial all-rounder.

Afridi mentioned that he would like to play his role in improving education and health facilities anywhere in Pakistan.

The cricketer also said he would like to assist the KU administration in building a cricket ground on the campus.

0



0







Focusing on PSL only, says Afridi was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182927-Focusing-on-PSL-only-says-Afridi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Focusing on PSL only, says Afridi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182927-Focusing-on-PSL-only-says-Afridi.