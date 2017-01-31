LAHORE

Punjab Planning and Development Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran has said all provincial departments must build their capacity to address all provincial and CPEC related issues in time.

Addressing to a seminar on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) hosted by Punjab Planning and Development Department to discuss the framework of CPEC regarding industrial cooperation and long term plan 2030, he stressed on mutual coordination among the government departments to prepare a comprehensive and all-inclusive long term plan by March 15, 2017. He appraised the relevant stakeholders for showing key interest in the seminar and the debate on CPEC.

Shiekh Allauddin, Minister for Industries, Amanatullah Khan, Minister for Irrigation, Sher Ali Khan, Minister for Mines and Mineral, and Zakia Shah Nawaz, Minister for Environment, attended the seminar.

The provincial secretaries of departments concerned, heads of various government agencies, and representatives from academia participated to ensure healthy and fruitful discussion on various aspects of CPEC.

Punjab Chairman, P&D Board Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, in his opening remarks, described the working of the Joint Cooperation Committee on CPEC. He apprised that the first phase of the CPEC has been completed which will improve the overall connectivity. He emphasised that industrial zones are an important part of CPEC. He said all relevant sectors must prioritise projects for the inclusion in the long term plan by March 31, 2017. Minster Industries Shiekh Allauddin emphasised to focus on the industry for relocation from China to Pakistan which may not hamper the local industry. Minister for Irrigation Amanatullah Khan suggested establishing industrial parks and special economic zones on non-irrigated land to avoid wastage of agriculture land. At the seminar, Punjab Secretary Industries gave a detailed presentation to the participants regarding progress achieved recently and mechanism approved for further approval/inclusion of new projects under CPEC. He deliberated on the importance of CPEC and highlighted the provincial share of the energy and transport projects under CPEC. He briefly mentioned the routes of CPEC and the phasing out of the projects. The seminar was followed by a discussion session. Comments and suggestions were taken from the participants on how to include the priority sectors within the long term plan favouring the Pakistani side.

0



0







Depts asked to build capacity to address CPEC issues was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182923-Depts-asked-to-build-capacity-to-address-CPEC-issues/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Depts asked to build capacity to address CPEC issues" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182923-Depts-asked-to-build-capacity-to-address-CPEC-issues.