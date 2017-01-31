LAHORE

CNG stations of Punjab and Islamabad opened on Monday at 6pm after 18-day closure following resumption of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) supplies.

According to Ghiyas Paracha, Central Chairman, All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA), it is for the first time in the last seven years since 2010 that the closure of CNG stations in winter went for only 18 days.We are thankful to the government and SNGPL for their cooperation, he said.

