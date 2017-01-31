LAHORE

The Punjab government has assigned a renowned mining sector International German company Furgo to conduct a comprehensive survey of mines reserves in the province so as to enable the government to get authentic data, assessment report along with possibilities for exploring oil, gas and mineral reserves for future excavation.

The company will also submit its report to the Punjab government regarding its work on the second phase for exploring mineral reserves at Chiniot and adjoining areas.

Presiding over a meeting on Monday, Ch Sher Ali Khan stated that the Punjab government was providing incentives and conducive atmosphere to the new investors in the mines industry for exploration of new mineral reserves in the province.

