JI secretary general Liaqat Baloch has demanded the federal government remove reservations of smaller provinces about CPEC to ensure that the project is a real game changer and guarantees the development and progress of the entire region.

Addressing the participants of JI central training course at Mansoora on Monday, he said CPEC was a God-sent opportunity to get rid of the slavery of US, IMF and the World Bank and it must not fall prey to politics. He stressed that necessary measures should be adopted to protect the fishermen of Gwadar besides the ship building industry of the area. Liaqat Baloch said it was surprising that the PML-N government was projecting CPEC as the launching pad for its 2018 election campaign although the project had been planned much before the present regime took over and its completion period was spread over from twenty to twenty five years.

He said the masses had been observing the conduct of the rulers. He said it was imperative to hold the rulers accountable on priority basis while others named in Panama Leaks must also be brought to dock and all illegal wealth recovered from them. Liaqat Baloch said a large number of people elected in 2013 elections were named in Panama Leaks, Dubai Leaks and London Leaks which also included the names of those who got their bank loans written off.

He said these politicians had been tried and tested by the nation many a time and had failed to provide relief to the masses. Baloch was confident that JI would emerge as a big force in the next elections and the masses were expected to reject the corrupt elements.

Meanwhile, an eleven member delegation from Balochistan led by Maulana Ataur Rahman, and comprising heads of educational institutions called on Liaqat Baloch and apprised him of the problems of their province, especially those relating to education. Liaqat Baloch assured the delegation of full cooperation in resolving their problems.

