LAHORE

Punjab Assembly on Monday once again witnessed uproar as the Opposition continued to protest over delay in Speaker’s ruling over the reference seeking the chief minister’s disqualification.

The PA session started with a delay of nearly one hour with Speaker Rana Mohammad Iqbal Khan in chair and took up questions related to primary and secondary healthcare.

Speaking on a point of order, Opposition Leader Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed said Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif would have to clarify his position over the reference which had been filed against him. Responding to it, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said the issue related to the reference against the CM couldn’t come under discussion on the PA floor, adding this could only be discussed in the Speaker’s chamber.

When Rana Sanaullah started to criticise the PTI, its members stood up and gathered close to the Speaker’s chair, started chanting slogans against the prime minister and Punjab chief minister. The PA plunged into disorder and one of the Opposition members also pointed out the quorum which treasury was able to meet successfully.

Khwaja Imran Nazir, the minister for primary and secondary healthcare responded to the questions related with the department. Speaker, during the question hour session also referred to the issue of purchase of ambulances to the committee concerned.

Responding to a question by Dr Murad Raas, a PTI legislator, Khawaja Imran Nazir stated that doctors were not forced to work in remote areas. Responding to another question, Imran Nazir told the House that by June this year, CT Scan machines would be available in all the district headquarters hospitals of Punjab.

Later, the proceedings were adjourned till Tuesday (today) when the House was unable to meet the quorum pointed out by PTI’s Raja Rashid Hafeez.

PPP: PPP secretary information Mustafa Nawaz has slammed the PML-N government for allegedly its failure in protecting the rights of the minorities.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mustafa Nawaz said the acquittal of Joseph Colony carnage accused would convey a very wrong message to the world. He said over 100 houses belonging to the Christian community were torched in the Joseph Colony, Lahore but the police were not able to provide evidence against a single accused.

He said it was strange that such massive devastation was witnessed at Joseph Colony where over 100 houses were set ablaze and not a single person was found guilty.

Demanding justice for the affectees, he said the PPP had always safeguarded the rights of minorities and would continue to plead their case.

0



0







PA continues to witness uproar over reference issue was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182916-PA-continues-to-witness-uproar-over-reference-issue/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PA continues to witness uproar over reference issue" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182916-PA-continues-to-witness-uproar-over-reference-issue.