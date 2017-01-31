Sanda police registered a case against a man on charges of hurling abuses and threats to Lesco officials at their office in Karim Park on Monday.

Police arrested the accused who was identified as Abdul Ghani Butt. Meanwhile, Gujarpura police arrested nine gamblers and recovered seven cellphones and cash Rs 27,000 from their possession.

WOUNDED: A man and a woman were injured in crossfire between two groups of their relatives in Batapur area over a property issue. The injured man identified as Ashraf belonged to Khadam Ali party and the injured woman Shazia belonged to Naseer party. —Correspondent

