LAHORE

The city administration and health officers visited two district hospitals on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed visited Samanabad and TB Hospital Bilal Gung on the direction of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Asfand Yar Baloch and health authority officers were along with him.

The DC said it was the responsibility of the administration to provide best health facilities to citizens and the district administration is fully active to maintain cleanliness in hospitals, construct new blocks in hospitals and keep the doctors on duty. Visiting Samanabad Hospital he checked cleanliness in wards, medicine stocks and warned a doctor over not wearing uniform. He also visited to TB Hospital and checked construction work and reviewed quality of material.

