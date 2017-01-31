Call to restore student unions

Educationists, students, activists, media persons and civil society representatives urged the revival of student unions in all public and private educational institutions in the light of Supreme Court judgment of 1993.

They were speaking at a national seminar on 'implications of the revival of the student unions' organised by Pakistan Institute of National Affairs (PINA) in Lahore, presided by Prof Dr Akram Ch, former vice chancellor, Sargodha University.

Altaf Hasan Qureshee, secretary general PINA, explaining the rationale of the seminar said there are two opinions on the subject, one, the restoration will create severe law and order problem, second the student unions are essential for the healthy development of student personality as well as nourishment of high quality leadership in all fields of life. He emphasised: “We should discuss the issue with objectivity keeping in view the modern trends of the civilized nations”.

Ahmad Bilal Mehboob, head of Pildat and former student leader, in his keynote address stated that he learnt a lot as representative of students and he strongly felt that students community be allowed political afflictions. He elaborated that supreme court in a ruling of 1993 puts some restrictions for controlling violence and interference from political parties. He suggested that legislation would be required for the establishment of the student unions in public as well as private educational institutions with a comprehensive court of conduct recommended in Pildat research paper of 2008.

Tanveer Abbas Tabish said that students used to learn the art of debate, negotiations and cultivate friendly relations with their opponents. He praised that student unions provided leadership to the nation and now due to ban on them from 1984 he feels that political parties are badly lacking brilliant and talented leadership.

Brig (r) Riaz Ahmad Toor appreciated the role of students unions as they provide forum for developing skills to understand issues, resolve conflict and plan for the future.

Ghulam Abbas, a leader from PPP, observed that violence took place because absence of elected student bodies. He asserted that the revival of student unions would promote the culture of accommodation and resistance against undemocratic trends. He opined that private universities should also be made legally bound to establish student unions.

Dr Imrana Mushtaq criticised the horrible deeds of the student unions and suggested that suitable measures be taken before the revival of the student bodies. Prof Abdul Khalid Karim, president of all Pakistan Lecturers Association, fully endorsed the restoration of student unions in all public and private colleges and universities. Media person Sajjad Mir was full of appreciation for student elected bodies which played historic role in leader making process in all fields of life. Columnist Hafeez Ullah Khan Niazi strongly argued for the revival of students unions as they are the best instruments for intellectual, political and social development. Columnist Rauf Tahir stressed that the blessings of the student elected bodies be projected. Senior journalist Mujib-ur-rehman Shami criticised the disastrous role of the student unions which instead of inculcating good manners in student community they acted as trade unions and destroyed academic atmosphere of the universities. He however recommended that a comprehensive court of conduct be enforced. Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi said the he remained active in student unions politics from his school days and was elected president of the Punjab university students union. He narrated that after joining main stream politics he was elected member of the national assembly 11 times. He was of the opinion that feudals and wealthy people destroyed the fabric of the politics, therefore, we should strengthen political parties and restore student unions which are the nurseries of democracy and intellectual development. Prof Dr Akram in his presidential address summarized that that there was a broad consensus on the establishment of students elected bodies in public and private universities with great care.

