LAHORE

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) announcing to decentralise its budget for each teaching faculty has asked all heads of departments to submit their financial requirements on specific pro forma for forthcoming fiscal year.

The announcement was made by LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar while addressing deans and HoDs saying the decentralisation would support the smooth functioning of all academic departments and would save time and energy to finalise the routine expenditures and purchase of relevant items. She also passed instructions to establish purchase committees in all departments which would be authorised for procurement after consulting the central purchase department. In his presentation, LCWU Budget and Finance Officer Nisar Bazmi briefed the participants as to how to prepare departments budget in professional way. He explained technicalities and basic principles for budget making. Dr Rukhsana Kausar said with the support of faculty, she would strive hard to bring LCWU among top 500 universities of the world while her emphasis would be on the academic excellence and research advancement. She added that she would examine all fiscal demands from the departments and would recommend increase in research grant in Syndicate meeting.

0



0







Budget decentralised was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182910-Budget-decentralised/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Budget decentralised" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182910-Budget-decentralised.