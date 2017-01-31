Cold, dry today

LAHORE

Scattered rain was observed in the city here Monday while Met office predicted cold and dry weather during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours. They predicted rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions), Upper KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), Upper Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. They further predicted foggy conditions over plain area of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours while cold and dry weather elsewhere in the country. On Monday, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand division, upper Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan, while drizzle occurred in Quetta, Zhob, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad divisions.

