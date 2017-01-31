Renowned Pakistani artist and social worker Jimmy Engineer’s sketches of the great philanthropist, Abdul Sattar Edhi, were put up at the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) art gallery to honour Edhi’s services, on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the bank’s governor, Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, as well as Edhi’s son, Faisal Edhi.

Also a stamp designer, Engineer through his drawings portrayed the pain and sympathy the humanitarian felt for the downtrodden.

The sketches were not only a reflection of the love and dedication Edhi bestowed on our our society’s underprivileged but also a tribute to the hardships he braved to carry on with his mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor State Bank acknowledged the philanthropist’s services, and also lauded Engineer’s dedication for making the sketches.

Wathra announced that a commemorative coin of Rs50 would be issued in March 2017 as a small token of appreciation for Edhi’s selfless services rendered for the country.

Work on designing the coin had already begun, after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accorded its approval in the cabinet meeting held on July 15, 2016.

The governor also requested CEOs of banks to dedicate some of their Corporate Social Responsibility activities to promote art and heritage in the country.

Engineer while speaking at the occasion said the humanitarian had greatly inspired him through his selfless services. “The man is a legend for the whole world.”

“Whenever I visited a foreign country people only had negative things to say about Pakistan, but they did not have anybody to equal Edhi, every time I inquired,” he claimed.

The artist thanked Wathroo for placing the sketches at the SBP Museum and Art Gallery.

Son of the great Edhi, Faisal while speaking at the inaugural ceremony thanked everyone on behalf of his family and the Edhi Foundation. He said he was satisfied to know that his father’s services will be remembered through Jimmy Engineer’s art work.

The ceremony was also attended by high ranking officials of the banking industry, art enthusiasts, diplomats, eminent educationists and other dignitaries.

0



0







Sketches honouring the great Edhi exhibited at SBP gallery was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182902-Sketches-honouring-the-great-Edhi-exhibited-at-SBP-gallery/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sketches honouring the great Edhi exhibited at SBP gallery" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182902-Sketches-honouring-the-great-Edhi-exhibited-at-SBP-gallery.