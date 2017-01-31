Leprosy is successfully being eliminated from the country but rehabilitation of patients still remains a challenge, observed Sindh Minister for Health Dr Sikander Mandhro, while speaking at a ceremony on Monday.

The event was organised by the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre in connection with the 64th World Leprosy Day, at the Karachi Arts Council.

Physical and social rehabilitation of leprosy patients is still a long way to go, Dr Mandhro said while appreciating the commitment and concerted efforts of health workers for elimination of the disease.

He acknowledged that health institutions and facilities being provided at public hospitals were not of standard but vowed to strive for improvement of the health sector.

Dr Mandhro further maintained that leprosy elimination did not mean that the disease had completely been eradicated from the country. He appealed to the people to do away with the stigma attached with the disease and tendency to ostracise the sufferer.

“Public awareness is must to lessen the burden of this disease,” he said while urging health specialists and media to jointly wipe out leprosy.

Appreciating Dr Ruth Pfau’s – founder of the leprosy centre – efforts, he said she was a living legend who sacrificed her entire life to serve leprosy patients in Pakistan. “A legend like her will always remain in people’s hearts.”

Assuring the leprosy centre of the government’s full support, the health minister added that the World Leprosy Day not only symbolised feelings of togetherness and love with patients affected by the disease, but also provided an opportunity to renew the collective commitment needed for a leprosy free world.

Later sharing future plans with respect to the health sector, with media personnel, Dr Mandhro said the government was planning to hire 6,000 more doctors as several institutions required services of doctors and specialists. The ceremony was also addressed by Dr Ruth and CEO of MALC Mervyn Lono. In 1996, Pakistan became the first country in Asia to have controlled leprosy long before the United Nations targeted for leprosy control, which was set for the year 2000.

Dr Ruth said, “Today, the fields that we have ploughed for leprosy control, have provided us with so many other harvests.” She shared with the audience other projects that she has been involved in to help visually impaired as well as those afflicted with other disabilities.

