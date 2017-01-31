Keeping up with its annual tradition, Uks Research Centre launched its desk diary 2017 at an informal gathering yesterday.

Titled, “Women of Pakistan say There is no “honour” in Killing…”is the19th diary since Uks’s inception in 1998, according to a statement issued on Monday.

It must be mentioned that the Uks yearly diary is a unique and informative compilation of old and new clippings from the print media on the theme of that year. Uks team devotes much of its time to collecting and collating news from the past several decades from its own archives as well as from those at other places.

Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Tasneem Ahmar, Director Uks, said that everyone needs to understand what is “honour” and why its entire burden falls upon women. The concept of “honour killing” in all its hideous manifestations has, therefore, been chosen as the theme for this year’s Uks desk diary, she said.

She also mentioned that the diary unfolds print media’s take on “honour” killings. This year’s diary, like the previous ones, aims at providing food for thought for the readers and also leads them to positive thinking.

“Honour” crimes are now actually been written and spoken as “dis-honour” killings and “that’s what we the public need to re-enforce.”

A radio programme based on Uks’s media monitoring was also played for the participants at the launch. The 10-minute programme focused on how every word the media writes or speaks, every dialogue that is delivered in a drama, has a very strong impact on the viewers, listeners and readers. The programme included clips from various news headlines and a few dialogues from ongoing TV serials, indicating that the entertainment media, as much as news and current affairs reportage and opinion, play an important role in influencing society and reflecting the various shades of the social fabric.

The participants sharing their thoughts at the Q&A session lauded the efforts of Uks in continually trying to monitor and senstise the media. One participant was of the view that “TV plays or serials are depicting what is happening in the society”.

Another was of the view “that the narrative can be changed and a positive and progressive approach be taken to deal with issues as serious as “honour” killings”.

