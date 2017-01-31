For me, it will be an immense achievement if I can play any sort of role in improving Pakistan’s education and health sectors. I strongly believe students deserve the best possible environment for improved learning outcomes; this will be a core area of focus and I am willing to go anywhere for what we needs to be done.

With these words, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi announced his intentions to work for the country and its people in a new capacity.

He was speaking as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the renovated building of the Karachi University’s Department of Mass Communication on Monday.

The chairman of the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) mentioned that the surging rate of unemployment in Pakistan needed to be checked at the earliest and called for comprehensive efforts to this end.

He stated that education was a top priority as it held the power to alter the nation’s collective future.

“These students are the ones who will soon be in charge of this country and its fate. If we understand and accept this reality, we must realise how important it is for them to be provided the best possible facilities for learning and growing as individuals,” he said.

“SAF has signed a three-year contract with KU’s mass communication department and we will assist the department by providing latest and state-of-the-art facilities including television and radio newsrooms for the students.”

Afridi also announced that the foundation would be building the ‘Boom Boom Cricket Stadium’ at the KU Campus.

Earlier, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said that major investment on education is pivotal for the nation’s future uplift.

He stated that a balanced mix of technology and education could help Pakistan achieve its development goals.

Khan said research plays an important role in improving the academic culture of any varsity. “A society can never progress if it is not producing scholars, scientists and intellectuals.

