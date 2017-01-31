An alleged gangster was gunned down and two police constables were injured during an encounter on Monday.

According to the PIB Colony police, a raid was conducted in the Jhanday Shah area to arrest members of the Ahmed Ali Magsi gang.

An encounter ensued as the alleged criminals opened fire at the raiding party, injuring constables Noman and Talat. As police retaliated, Mohammed Saleem alias Lalu alias Tension sustained bullet but his associates managed to make a getaway.

Police said the arrested criminal was pronounced dead on arrival at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). A pistol was found on him, while three kilograms of hashish and 50 tokens of heroin powder were seized during the search of his hideout.

The killed gangster was wanted in cases of murder, extortion, drug peddling and narcotics possession, police said, adding that multiple FIRs were also registered against him with the Aziz Bhatti and PIB Colony police stations.

Rangers raids

Four alleged criminals were arrested by the Sindh Rangers during raids in Kemari, Jamshed Town and Lyari areas.

According to a Rangers spokesman, three of them were affiliated with the Lyari gang war and illegal weapons and ammunition were found on them.

Hit-and-run

A man died in a road crash in the city's Landhi area on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the unidentified man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was run over by a vehicle in Mansehra Colony, Landhi. His body was shifted to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

Man injured by muggers on Sharea Faisal

A man was shot and injured by muggers on Sharea Faisal on Monday.

According to police, 32-year-old Muhammad Yousuf, son of Muhammad Ismail, was shot by muggers for putting up resistance near the Laal Kothi on Sharea Faisal.

The man was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment. Police said the attackers were yet to be identified and arrested.

