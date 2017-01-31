An anti-terrorism court on Monday was forced to yet again adjourn the hearing of cases against two alleged Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists, Ishaq alias Bobby and Asim alias Capri, as the accused could not be presented in court owing to security concerns.

The suspects are accused of involvement in the murder of renowned qawwal Amjad Sabri, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Waqar Shah and several Rangers soldiers.

This was the second consecutive hearing that had to be put off due to security concerns as prison authorities informed the court that the two high-profile accused could not be transported for the hearing due to increased threat levels.

Last week, on January 24, the hearings of 16 cases against two alleged Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists, Ishaq alias Bobby and Asim alias Capri, were adjourned as the accused could not be presented in court owing to security concerns.

While the court put off the hearings in view of security threats, it had directed the provincial home department to transfer the hearing of all cases to courts located on the prison premises.

As the court expressed displeasure over the accused not being presented at yesterday’s hearing of an illegal weapons possession case, the prison authorities told the judge that the Home Department had been requested to facilitate an in-prison trial and to transfer the case to a court housed on the jail premises. However, action on the request was still awaited, the court was told.

MQM cases adjourned

An anti-terrorism court adjourned till March 6 the hearing of a case against senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan leader Amir Khan, Minhaj Qazi and others pertaining to possession of illegal weapons and providing shelter to outlaws at the MQM headquarters, Nine-Zero.

The court declared four absconding accused – Raees Mama, Imran Niazi, Shehzad Mullah and Imran Mullah – as proclaimed offenders and directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to initiate legal proceedings for confiscation of their movable and immovable properties.

Senior MQM leader Amir Khan and the other accused were first arrested on March 11, 2015 by the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh. Khan was kept under detention for 90 days before being remanded to the Azizabad police who registered a case against him and the others. Amir Khan is currently out on bail.

The hearing of another case related to illegal weapons allegedly recovered from Nine Zero that has been registered against 26 MQM activists was adjourned till February 18. The court directed the IO to submit a complete report of weapons recovered in the March 2015 raid on the MQM headquarters and also details of the accused nominated in the case.

