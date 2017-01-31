After much dilly-dallying, the Sindh government finally issued a notification on Monday, removing Barrister Murtaza Wahab as law adviser to the chief minister in light of a high court order.

The notification, was issued by the chief secretary, said that in compliance with the Sindh High Court judgement of November 22, 2016, over a constitutional petition, the appointment of Barrister Wahab as law adviser had been de-notified with immediate effect with the approval of the competent authority.

On January 27 this year, the SHC had warned the provincial authorities of initiating contempt-of-court proceedings against the government if it did not remove Wahab immediately.

Talking to journalists after Monday’s session of the Sindh Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Nisar Khuhro sidestepped a question regarding the fate of other advisers, special assistants and aides to the CM following the removal of Wahab as law adviser. He said that as the decision of the high court had been challenged in the apex court, and a decision about the rest of the advisers and special assistants would taken in light of the appeal of the provincial authorities.

CM House clarifies

The spokesman for the chief minister said in a statement that the secretariat of CM House was not used to issue letters of recommendation to other departments of the government for making appointments against vacancies in those departments.

He said the authorities of other departments were required to take no action in case they received any such letter of recommendation from the CM secretariat as such a letter would be fake and should be immediately reported to the CM House.

The spokesman said appointments to the government departments were made fully in line with the rules and regulations, and no letter was issued directly by CM House in this regard.

The CM has asked the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the alleged appointments of three persons as junior clerks by the government on a fake letter purported to have been issued by the principal secretary to the CM.

