Khowaja orders employing modern methods of crime investigation to crack case

Sindh’s top cop has announced a one-million-rupee reward for anyone who is able to provide the police with information leading up to the arrest of the perpetrators of a minor girl’s sexual assault around a fortnight ago.

Vardah*, who appeared to be around eight years old, was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi on January 19 after she was subjected to gang rape and thrown with a slit throat into the Malir River near Korangi Crossing.

Chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office on Monday, police chief AD Khowaja directed the officials concerned to employ modern methods of crime investigation to crack the case and bring the culprits to book.

IGP Khowaja reviewed the investigating team’s progress and said the perpetrators would not be let off the hook. Announcing the reward, he made the assurance that the informant’s name would be kept off the record.

Quaidabad DSP Irfan Zaman informed the meeting that raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits. He said the police had detained some suspects and were interrogating them, adding that their DNA samples were dispatched for examination.

DSP Zaman said the investigators had interviewed Vardah’s family members and the people who found her and took her to the hospital. “The mother said they hailed from Larkana, she and her husband work at a factory near Hub, and the couple have five sons and daughters.”

The officer said that according to the mother, Vardah took Rs5 from her and left the house at around 8:30am. “By the time the mother left for work at about 9am, Vardah hadn’t returned.”

The mother was later told that a neighbour had dropped Vardah home but she took off again, added Zaman, and some neighbours had also spotted her near the locality’s playground.

However, the meeting was informed that the case was still being investigated and raids being conducted to find and arrest the perpetrators. Senior police officials, including the Karachi police chief, DIG (East) Arif Hanif and Malir SSP Rao Anwar, also attended the meeting.

* Name changed to protect identity

0



0







Million-rupee reward for anyone who helps police nab culprits: IGP was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182893-Million-rupee-reward-for-anyone-who-helps-police-nab-culprits-IGP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Million-rupee reward for anyone who helps police nab culprits: IGP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182893-Million-rupee-reward-for-anyone-who-helps-police-nab-culprits-IGP.