The local government minister told the Sindh Assembly on Monday that the municipal affairs of Karachi had worsened during the time when the opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement was running the now defunct city-district government as thousands of party activists and supporters were hired as municipal employees.

Responding to call-attention notices of the opposition legislators, Jam Khan Shoro said the municipal system of the city was in shambles as in year 2002, the number of municipal staffers was just 13,000 and that increased to 60,000 in year 2010 when the MQM’s mayor was running the then city district government.

He added that a Rs 500 million special grant provided by the provincial government to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation every year was spent paying the salaries of municipal staffers.

The minister said the task of cleaning and de-silting storm-water drains in the city was launched with a special grant of Rs 500 million and the mayor of Karachi would now himself supervise this operation.

He said the district municipal corporations in the city were responsible for the disposal of household waste.

“After taking charge, the Karachi mayor is himself overseeing the sanitation affairs of the city,” he added.

Speaking on the handing over of the garbage disposal task in the East and South districts in the city to a Chinese company, the provincial minister said the contracts for this purpose were signed after the elected councils of the two districts had passed resolutions supporting the new system.

He said only after the councils of East and South districts had passed the resolutions, the provincial government had decided to award the contract of solid waste management to the Chinese firm. He said the machinery of the Chinese firm had arrived at the Karachi port.

He said the councils of the districts of Korangi and Central in the city - dominated by MQM representatives - should also pass similar resolutions so that sanitation and garbage disposal affairs in the city could be further improved.

The minister also informed the House that two schemes under the Annual Development Programme were in progress to improve the sewerage system and the road network in Saddar. The first phase of the schemes will start by June, 2017 and they will be completed by the end of the current year.

