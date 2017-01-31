PA passes wages payment bill as opposition cries foul

Legislation envisages system for ensuring reasonable remuneration to workers in public and private sectors; MQM believes law aimed at creating jobs

for PPP supporters, blackmailing federal authorities

Amid a vociferous protest staged by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-led opposition, the provincial assembly passed into law through a majority vote on Monday the Sindh Payment of Wages Bill, 2015 – a legislation that envisages a system for ensuring reasonable remuneration to workers employed by factories and other commercial establishments both in the public and private sectors in the province.

While the government bill was being considered in the House, MQM lawmakers continued protesting the whole time and shouted slogans against the government. They also tore copies of the bill and the agenda of the day’s proceedings.

The opposition legislators left their seats and gathered near the rostrum of the speaker. Acting speaker Syeda Shehla Raza ignored their protest and asked parliamentary affairs minister Nisar Khuhro to move ahead with the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill along with considering the proposed amendments in its draft.

Khuhro and MQM’s Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, the leader of opposition in the House, traded bitter remarks doubting each other’s “real intention”.

The uproar among opposition benches was caused when Khuhro moved a motion to withdraw the unanimously amended Clause-2 of the bill (which provides the definitions of the terminologies used in the draft of the bill). The amendments in the clause had been unanimously passed by the House when the bill was initially moved in the house for consideration on January 26.

Khuhro moved the motion saying that the bill should be passed by the House after reconsidering its entire draft in light of the consultation on the bill with the officials of the provincial law and labour departments in which MQM parliamentary party leader Syed Sardar Ahmed had also participated. He said the consultation on the bill was held on January 28.

The MQM lawmakers opposed the withdrawal of the amended Clause-2 of the bill and protested when the acting speaker announced that the motion for the withdrawal of the amended clause was adopted by the House through a majority vote.

The opposition lawmakers alleged that the motion for the withdrawal of the amended clause could not be passed as at the time of its consideration, the number of treasury lawmakers in attendance in the House was less than that of the opposition MPAs.

The parliamentary affairs minister refuted this allegation saying that the bill was passed by the House when 42 lawmakers were present on the treasury benches and 30 on the opposition benches.

The opposition legislators also said the bill was being passed in haste and the proposed law should be adopted only after consulting with the federal authorities as the law would cover workers associated with a number of federally-controlled establishments including the Railways, the seaport, the dockyard, and the PIA.

Khuhro said the protesting lawmakers were not sincere to the cause of labourers and the rights of the people of Sindh.

Hinting to the MQM leadership in London with which the party’s faction in Pakistan has severed ties, Khuhro snapped that MQM lawmakers regularly created disorder in the House in the past on the “instructions of somebody from the outside” and now they had become desperate as there was nobody guiding them anymore.

Khuhro said the opposition lawmakers were trying to create a fuss in the House to vent their anger as somebody else – an obvious reference to the Pak Sarzameen Party’s rally a day earlier - had been able to stage a major public show in Karachi.

Negation of rules

Later talking to reporters, MQM MPA Moin Aamir Pirzada said the bill was passed in total negation of the law, rules, and procedures of the assembly.

He questioned the logic of the government’s side to withdraw a unanimously-passed amended clause of the bill and that too through a motion, which could not be passed because of the less number of treasury lawmakers in attendance at the time of its consideration by the House.

He demanded that the bill be withdrawn and moved again in the House for its passage through the due lawful procedure. Otherwise, he added, the opposition lawmakers would move the court against the unlawful adoption of the bill.

Hassan said the provincial authorities that had conceived the bill actually intended to create a many new jobs so that these vacancies could be filled with the supporters of the ruling party.

He added that those who would be awarded government jobs with the passage of the bill would virtually have the licence to extort money from the officials of federal institutions in the name of inspecting the system of payment of wages to labourers.

Hassan said the provincial authorities were brazenly using the devolved authorities and autonomy available to them through 18th Constitutional Amendment just to mint money for their personal gains.

Originally introduced in 2015

Khuhro told reporters that the bill passed by the House was originally introduced in January, 2015 and it was referred to the standing committee on labour for further deliberation. He said the standing committee on labour was chaired by one of the lawmakers of the MQM and for one year, the body could not complete its task.

He said that parliamentary party leader of MQM in the house Sardar Ahmed had participated in a meeting held with provincial officials to deliberate on the draft of the bill where he had agreed to the bill’s passage.

Khuhro said the MQM lawmakers were even ready to listen to and abide by the decision of their own parliamentary leader.

Provincial labour adviser Senator Saeed Ghani told reporters that passage of the bill by provincial assembly was necessary as the federal system had no mechanism or institution to safeguard the rights of industrial workers and labourers on their payment of wages.

He said that prior to the passage of this law, a bill dating back to 1936 was enforced to ensure the payment of wages to labourers and under a provision of that old bill the provincial labour authorities were fully empowered to check and oversee the wage affairs of labourers of all industrial and commercial establishments be it in the provincial or the federal domain.

The PPP senator said the assertion of the opposition that the bill passed by the assembly would interfere with the domain of federal authorities was totally unfounded as the provincial labour officials had to be empowered with the authority to check wage payment to workers and labourers in the province.

