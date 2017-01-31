Briefs

Pakhtuns facing host of problems: Sikandar

Our correspondent

MINGORA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and Senior Minister Sikandar Sherpao said that Pakhtuns were facing a host of problems in the prevailing circumstances. Addressing party workers here, he said that QWP was striving for the rights of Pakhtuns. “Those claiming to be champions of the rights of the Pakhtuns have been unable to serve them,” he maintained. He said his party was making efforts to meet the challenges facing the Pakhtuns. Sikandar Sherpao said the QWP supported the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cop shot at

PESHAWAR: A police officer was injured when armed men opened fire on him in the crowded Namakmandi bazaar on Monday. Officials said that Sub-Inspector Hassan Gul was on duty when armed men opened fire on him and escaped.The Rescue 1122 officials said the injured cop was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital.The motive for the attack was being investigated.

Bid to smuggle hashish thwarted

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police during an action on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle 1,640 kilograms of hashish in a truck and arrested two persons. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajjad Khan told reporters that police were tipped off that a huge quantity of hashish would be smuggled to Peshawar through the Industrial Estate check post. The official said the cops were alerted who stopped a truck coming from Khyber Agency.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182889-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182889-Briefs.