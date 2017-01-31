LAKKI MARWAT: Infuriated residents of Abakhel village on Monday blocked the Bannu-Mianwali road for traffic to protest the killing of a trader by unidentified persons.The protesters marched from Dallokhel railway crossing towards Lakki city. They staged a sit-in at the Shaheed Abid Ali Chowk in front of Government Postgraduate College.

Johar Muhammad, head of Tehrik Tahaffuz-e-Haqooq-e-Marwat, a rights and political organisation, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl district chief Maulana Abdul Rahim and district councilor Irfanullah Khan led the protest.

They placed the body of the deceased trader Muhammad Anwar on the road and closed it for vehicular traffic. Unidentified persons shot dead Muhammad Anwar on Sunday when he closed his grocery shop at 8:30pm.

A case was registered against unknown killers at the Lakki Marwat Police Station. The protesters criticised the police for failing to check the rising crimes in the locality. The elders set three-day deadline for the arrest of the killers.

District nazim Ishfaq Meenakhel, Lakki tehsil nazim Hidayatullah Khan, district councilor engineer Ameer Nawaz Khan and Superintendent of Police Investigation Tauheed Khan rushed to the place and convinced the elders to end the protest and reopen the road for traffic.

