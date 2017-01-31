CHARSADDA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Monday demanded accountability of all the lawmakers without any discrimination.

Talking to reporters here, he hoped the Panama Papers case would be decided in favour of the people of Pakistan.Sirajul Haq accused Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif of protecting a specific family instead of taking care of the defence of the country.

He didn’t mention the name of this family, but it was obvious he was referring to the family of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. He said he would respond to the statement of the defence minister in the Parliament.

The JI leader appreciated the collaboration of political parties to abolish the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) in Fata. “The FCR has made the tribal region a prison for 10 million tribespeople,” Sirajul Haq maintained. He added the people of Fata had made untiring efforts to get rid of this unjust law.

Sirajul Haq asked the federal government to merge Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in accordance with the wishes of the local people. He demanded share for Fata in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying that his party would not accept any initiative that didn’t take into consideration the development of the tribal areas.

The JI head asked the prime minister to honour his pledge of building the Western route of the mega CPEC project on priority basis. He asked Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to take the political leadership into confidence over the agreements inked with China with regard to CPEC.

0



0







JI chief calls for blanket accountability of lawmakers was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182886-JI-chief-calls-for-blanket-accountability-of-lawmakers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "JI chief calls for blanket accountability of lawmakers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182886-JI-chief-calls-for-blanket-accountability-of-lawmakers.