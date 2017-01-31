PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has expressed concern at the delay in announcement of the 9th National Finance Commission (NFC) award and has decided to raise the matter at all forums.

A handout said the government would take steps to get this issue resolved as soon as possible. It said that various steps were being taken, including invoking of the Section 184 of Constitution against the federation in the Supreme Court and launching protests in the Parliament and at public level.

It said that adopting a strategy with consultation of the provinces and expanding contacts with all federating units for the purpose was also part of the programme. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has rejected any possible move to implement the old NFC award for next 5 years term for the fourth time and has decided not to accept any such move.

The communiqué said that a meeting was chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Muzaffar Said at the Civil Secretariat which reviewed the financial and economic losses inflicted to the province.

The meeting was attended by Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Provincial member NFC, Ihtishamul Haq consultant, Secretary Finance Ali Raza Bhutta, Secretary Law Muhammad Arifeen Khan, Secretary P&D Shahab Ali Shah, Muhammad Luqman, DG of Cell for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and SDU, Muhammad Idrees Marwat, Special Secretary Finance and other concerned authorities who highlighted the progress so far made in their respective sectors and the issues.

Muzaffar Said said that he would take Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and cabinet members into confidence in this regard. He made it clear that formulation and announcement of the new NFC award was a matter of life and death for the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister deplored that federation was not fulfilling its constitutional obligation. He said KP was 90 percent depended on federal revenues. He deplored that economic bone of the province had been broken.

The minister said that backwardness, poverty and unemployment had reached alarming level due to the prolonged stay of Afghan refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), terrorism, unrest, natural disasters, ending the concurrent list and transferring of the federal departments and employees to the provincial government.

