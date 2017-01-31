Rawalpindi

An owner of ‘biryani’ centre was injured when a police constable opened fire on him for not serving him a leg piece, in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baironi Police. According to media reports Muhammad Riaz, owner of ‘biryani’ centre, has lodged a complaint with local police that the suspect Zain Shah had come on his shop ‘Ghazi Biryani’ centre located at Girja Road, at 11:30pm on Sunday night. He said constable demanded a plate of ‘biryani’ with leg piece from his younger brother Muhammad Ameer. When Ameer said that he had already served him with good piece of chicken the constable started abusing and hurling threats of dire consequences on him and opened fire on him. Resultantly the bullet hit his leg and he sustained serious injuries and was shifted to nearby local hospital. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

