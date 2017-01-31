Islamabad

World Cancer Day 2017 will be observed all across the world including Pakistan on 4th of February (Saturday).

A report aired by a private news channel World Cancer Day is celebrated every year all over the world to commemorate all the efforts done by the WHO, United Nations, governmental and nongovernmental health organisations towards making the strategy to fight against cancer.

World Cancer Day celebration was planned in the Geneva, Switzerland in 1933 under the direction of UICC (Union for International Cancer Control) and with the support various other well-known cancer societies, research institutes, treatment centres, and patient groups.

World Cancer Day is the ideal opportunity to spread the word and raise the profile of cancer in people’s minds and in the world’s media. It is celebrated to plan some new strategies as well as implement some new programmes which help aware more people about this disease.

This event is organised on annual basis under the supervision of Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and other leading health organisations involved for cancer fighting. To spread the special messages about the cancer awareness and its prevention the leading health organisations as well as nongovernmental organisations takes part by organising the camps awareness programmes, rallies, lectures, seminars etc.

0



0







World Cancer Day to be observed on February 4 was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182876-World-Cancer-Day-to-be-observed-on-February-4/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "World Cancer Day to be observed on February 4" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182876-World-Cancer-Day-to-be-observed-on-February-4.