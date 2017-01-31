No exaggeration if city elders assert youths participate actively in struggle for democracy, which they think leads to socio-economic revolution. Educated youths bear in mind Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s pre-Partition words: “It will be a people’s government”.

One can recall how quick was the response of many youths to an article headlined “Are we on the way to revolution?” That was carried by The News about six years ago when the flood-hit common people in various parts of the country had cried for help.

Educated youths, even if they’re unemployed, seem ready like soldiers to sacrifice their lives for defence of homeland. However, they want a change in the socio-economic, educational and health system in the national interest. “We want jobs on merit; Quaid-i-Azam disliked nepotism.”

By the way, one has to commend the educated youths for their staunch belief in one God, one Book - the Holy Quran - and one Prophet (peace be upon him). That’s why they believe God gives hope and happiness in moment of ‘disappointment’ in any circumstances.

Surprisingly, there are many who have not yet discovered the meaning of democracy. Is it not at their door-step now? There is no denying democracy does not deprive masses of socio-economic rights. It promotes humanity.

The youths believing in selfless service to community want their motherland to become a welfare state and have a people’s government in reality as was envisioned by the founder of Pakistan.

City olds say: “How can there be justice in terms of education and health unless we realise we’ll have to decrease our dependence on others for our progress and prosperity; and get determined to fully mobilise the resources and potentialities God has bestowed on us?”

