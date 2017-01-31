Islamabad

The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, has said that firing in a Canadian mosque is condemnable, result of the increasing fanaticism in the western societies and a slap in the face of those who blame Islam for extremism, unprovoked Indian firing on the Line of Control and Trump’s pat on their back, says a press release.

The whole nation salutes Pakistan’s Armed Forces for giving a tough reply to them. When democracy in the east and west would give birth to fanatics like Trump and Modi then it is difficult to keep peace in the world. He said Muslim states should not get upset on the American restrictions and by uniting restrict chief of the colonial powers. The statements issued by European countries including Germany and France to help the Muslim refugees and against Trump are encouraging and commendable. The new Secretary General of the United Nations who himself had been working in Kashmir should play his role in getting the oppressed Kashmiris their right.

These views were expressed by him while addressing the central office-bearers of the Mukhtar Students Organisation. TNFJ Secretary General Shujaat Ali Bokhari was also present on the occasion.

0



0







Fanaticism increasing in western societies: Moosavi was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182874-Fanaticism-increasing-in-western-societies-Moosavi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Fanaticism increasing in western societies: Moosavi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182874-Fanaticism-increasing-in-western-societies-Moosavi.