Islamabad

Minister for Human Rights Senator Kamran Michael on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on a Canada mosque. Six people were killed and eight wounded when gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque during night prayers.

Sympathising with the grieved families, the minister said the whole world was facing the threats of terrorism. “Combating terrorism is the dire need of time, which demands unity and solid polices,” he said.

The minister said the entire Pakistani nation was sad at the barbaric mosque attack and expressed sympathy for the grieved families. He said Pakistan was committed to eradicating terrorism from its soil and was striving for it. “We're hopeful that the world will soon be a peaceful place,” he said.

0



0







Michael condemns terror attack on mosque in Canada was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182873-Michael-condemns-terror-attack-on-mosque-in-Canada/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Michael condemns terror attack on mosque in Canada" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182873-Michael-condemns-terror-attack-on-mosque-in-Canada.