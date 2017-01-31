Print Story
X
-
Michael condemns terror attack on mosque in CanadaJanuary 31, 2017Print : Islamabad
Islamabad
Minister for Human Rights Senator Kamran Michael on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on a Canada mosque. Six people were killed and eight wounded when gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque during night prayers.
Sympathising with the grieved families, the minister said the whole world was facing the threats of terrorism. “Combating terrorism is the dire need of time, which demands unity and solid polices,” he said.
The minister said the entire Pakistani nation was sad at the barbaric mosque attack and expressed sympathy for the grieved families. He said Pakistan was committed to eradicating terrorism from its soil and was striving for it. “We're hopeful that the world will soon be a peaceful place,” he said.