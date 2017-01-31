Islamabad

Jinnah Super Market is one of the oldest markets of the city and all available resources would be utilized for its upgradation and beautification.

These views were expressed by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz during a meeting with representatives of traders union of the market here Monday. The meeting was attended by officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) including Director Municipal Administration, Director Sanitation and Director Road Maintenance, while CDA’s Director Enforcement and Officers of Streetlight Division were also present during the meeting.

While apprising the mayor about the issues of Jinnah Super Market representatives of traders union of Jinnah Super Market informed that footpaths, sewerage system and streetlights of the market need to be upgraded, while more steps should be taken to improve overall cleanliness of the market so that the visitors could be facilitated.

Mayor said that in order to enhance and restore the beauty of Jinnah Supper Market at first instance encroachments would be removed with cooperation of trader union of the market. He directed the Director Sanitation to depute sanitation staff in two shifts as Jinnah Super is one of the busiest Marakiz of the city.

He said that residents of the city visit this market both in daytime and late evening, therefore, sanitation staff should be deputed in evening shift also. He directed to repair all streetlights, carry out landscaping in the surroundings of the market and to upgrade sewerage system.

He said that MCI, CDA and traders should work collectively for the beautification of the markets. He said that we are committed to eliminate encroachments from the city and in this connection phase wise anti-encroachment operation would be conducted in all markets.

Representatives of the traders union assured the mayor Islamabad their

full cooperation in all aspects.

