A well-equipped gymnasium named ‘Fitness Club’ was formally inaugurated here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for its staff and their families, says a press release. The facility was aimed at helping the staff to have daily physical exercise in order to maintain good health. This will enable them to perform their official job more actively, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while inaugurating the gymnasium. This is the part of employees’ welfare activities, being carried out for the last two years. This is also aimed at providing best working environment to the working staff, he added.

