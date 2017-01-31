Islamabad

Ministry of Climate Change has taken many initiatives in last couple of years with the support of donors in the area of adaptation and mitigation to cope with the challenges related to the climate change.

The ministry has developed National Report of Pakistan for HABITAT-III. The report reviews the implementation of Habitat-II agenda and other relevant internationally agreed goals and targets as well as new challenges, emerging trends and a prospective vision for sustainable human settlements and urban development.

Ministry of Climate Change with UN Habitat, Capital Development Authority and ICT Administration assistance undertook a study “Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment of Islamabad” which was launched by Minister for Climate Change on World Environment Day.

Pakistan’s Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) were developed and submitted to UNFCCC Secretariat. With the support of Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), Ministry of Climate Change initiated Technology Needs Assessment (TNA) in Pakistan.

The objective of this activity is to enable Pakistan to conduct TNA process and produce implementable Technology Action Plans (TAP) in line with current best practices. Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) Cell has organised 75 CDM awareness raising and capacity building events for promotion and enhancement of CDM Projects in the country.

Being cognisant of the fact that climate change is a stark reality and no more a fiction and Pakistan cannot remain secluded from the adverse impacts of this global concern, many other initiatives have been taken to avoid its adverse effects.

0



0







Ministry has taken initiatives to cope with climate change challenges was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182868-Ministry-has-taken-initiatives-to-cope-with-climate-change-challenges/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ministry has taken initiatives to cope with climate change challenges" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182868-Ministry-has-taken-initiatives-to-cope-with-climate-change-challenges.