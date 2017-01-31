Rawalpindi

Fatima Jinnah Women University since its establishment has played a pivotal role in providing professional development opportunities to faculty and staff members. In its quest to improve the quality of Urdu Language in offices the university is hosting a 5-day training workshop under instructions of government of Pakistan to promote the Urdu language. Chief Guest of the workshop was Iftaikhar Aarif (Director General National Language) along with Nadia Parveen (Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi). Vice Chancellor Dr. Professor Samina Amin Qadir appreciate the staff members and advised to avail the opportunity. She also thanked Urdu Professors Farhat Jabeen and Zeenat Hameed for organizing the event.

