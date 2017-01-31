The doughnut table and vending machines at work can lead to temptation. To help you resist, start the day with a protein-rich breakfast.

The American Council on Exercise offers these breakfast suggestions:

* Combining low-fat yogurt and blueberries to whip up a healthy smoothie.

* Eating whole-grain toast spread with nut butter and a serving of fruit.

* Serving hot, whole-grain cereal made with skim milk, topped with fruit and 2 tablespoons of chopped nuts.

— HealthDay News

