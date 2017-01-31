Print Story
X
-
Protein-rich breakfastJanuary 31, 2017Print : Islamabad
The doughnut table and vending machines at work can lead to temptation. To help you resist, start the day with a protein-rich breakfast.
The American Council on Exercise offers these breakfast suggestions:
* Combining low-fat yogurt and blueberries to whip up a healthy smoothie.
* Eating whole-grain toast spread with nut butter and a serving of fruit.
* Serving hot, whole-grain cereal made with skim milk, topped with fruit and 2 tablespoons of chopped nuts.
— HealthDay News