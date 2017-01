RAWALPINDI: Shella Davi, mother of Chairman Pakistan Hindu-Sikh Welfare Council Sava Committee Karishna Mandir Mohan Lal Kasiyap, died here Saturday. She was 82, says a press release.Representatives of the committee expressed their grief and sorrow over her demise.

