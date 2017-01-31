Print Story
X
-
PAL to organise literary function on Hindko poetJanuary 31, 2017Print : Islamabad
Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Peshawar chapter in collaboration with Hindko Academy will organise a function in connection with the life and literary services of mystic Hindko language poet Ahmad Ali Sain here today (Tuesday) in Ittefaq Kidney Centre, Gulbahar.
On this occasion prominent scholars, writers and poets beside speaking on his personality art teachings and mystic thinking will also pay tributes to him said a statement.