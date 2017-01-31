Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Peshawar chapter in collaboration with Hindko Academy will organise a function in connection with the life and literary services of mystic Hindko language poet Ahmad Ali Sain here today (Tuesday) in Ittefaq Kidney Centre, Gulbahar.

On this occasion prominent scholars, writers and poets beside speaking on his personality art teachings and mystic thinking will also pay tributes to him said a statement.

0



0







PAL to organise literary function on Hindko poet was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182862-PAL-to-organise-literary-function-on-Hindko-poet/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PAL to organise literary function on Hindko poet" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182862-PAL-to-organise-literary-function-on-Hindko-poet.