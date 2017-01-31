Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a special campaign under which reflecting stickers are being pasted on slow moving vehicles.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid CTP is pasting reflecting stickers on slow moving vehicles including tractors, trolleys, bicycles, motorcycles, rickshaws, bullock carts and handcarts on city roads aimed at avoiding any kind of untoward incident/accident especially at night.

CTP is making all efforts to facilitate the road users and provide timely and effective help to the commuters particularly facing road problems, said the CTO.

The pasting of reflecting stickers campaign has been launched to ensure safety of the citizens. He said traffic wardens and CTP Educating Wing personnel have been directed to paste reflecting stickers on the all kind of slow moving vehicles travelling on city roads so that risk of accidents could be avoided.

0



0







CTP pastes reflecting stickers on slow moving vehicles was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182861-CTP-pastes-reflecting-stickers-on-slow-moving-vehicles/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CTP pastes reflecting stickers on slow moving vehicles" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182861-CTP-pastes-reflecting-stickers-on-slow-moving-vehicles.