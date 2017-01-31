Islamabad: The Capital Administration and Development Division has promoted two Federal Directorate of Education officers long serving in BPS-19 positions on temporary basis.

Among them are director (training) Asif Iqbal Khan and director (administration and finance) Ghulam Rasool Sohoo. The development comes on the recommendation of the CADD Departmental Selection Board.

According to a notification of the CADD, which has the administrative and financial control of the FDE, Asif Iqbal Khan and Ghulam Rasool Sohoo serving as directors on acting charge basis have been promoted as directors on regular basis. Their promotions have taken effect immediately.

However, the two will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973. The CADD regulates the capital city’s government educational institutions totaling over 400 through the FDE.

