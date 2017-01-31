Peaceful transfer of power

Head of PPP Media Cell

The oath-taking ceremony of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America, in front of the Capitol Hill on January 22, was an inspiring event optimising the enthralling beauty of democracy.

The smooth transfer of power in elegant manner reinforced the narrative that democracy had no substitute where people were not only considered as the ultimate arbiter but also be seen to be so in letter and spirit. The magnificence of democracy was swirling all around as in attendance were outgoing President Obama and Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton,(opponent of Donald Trump in the Presidential election) former presidents, judges, congressmen, civil and military officers. Hundreds of thousands of cheering people gathered there to witness the swearing in ceremony as a pride of US Presidential form of democracy.

Without indulging in the merits and demerits of the political choice of the American people, the spectacular ceremony was an event worth seeing that begged all descriptions. Manifestation of democracy and its glory was thrilling, warming the hearts of the people.

It was a very special occasion filled with euphoria notwithstanding the presence of anti-Trump protestors in the close proximity of the grand venue. However, the breeze blowing across at the same time was turning the pages of US history highlighting “of the people, for the people and by the people”. These were the finest moments of sound and sight for the ears and the eyes. Maximum numbers of people all over the world were glued to the TV screens watching the oath taking ceremony with immense interest and excitement without having the idea of the likely aftermaths of the change of guards in Washington.

However in our country’s perspective, it reminded Pakistanis of the eloquent transfer of power by the PPP to the PML-N in 2013 in a similar cordial and moving environment at the President House, Islamabad. The former prime ministers, leaders of almost all the parties, judges of the superior and apex court, members of the civil society along with top civil and military officials and members of diplomatic missions were present making the ambiance enough to steal the heart as people’s choice was being honoured in front of the nation and the world in full glare of media. The occasion assumed startling significance because not an iota of second thought or ambivalence was visible there. The exchange of pleasantries and gestures of friendliness among the top leaders of all shades was unparalleled. All constitutional formalities were carried out with ease synchronising the victory of democracy and democracy-loving forces. Because, it was for the first time in the political history of Pakistan that power was transferred as per rules of succession enshrined in the constitution. Asif Ali Zardari’s gesture of extending his best wishes to the new government to complete the Constitutional tenure as well was unprecedented in this country where political opponents were considered as arch enemy deserved to be totally rejected with contempt. Participants were taken aback and were exultant and in a state of disbelief to witness what was happening in front of their eyes.

Former President, Asif Ali Zardari, earned the credit for leading the elected government to complete the constitutional tenure thus paving the way for the transition after the general elections. Pakistan’s political history had no such precedent of smooth transfer of power as elected governments were sent packing with the connivance of the anti-democratic forces under the usual pretext of corruption and bad governance. It was indeed a Herculean task in the face of cataclysmic events in between like Memogate, killing of Osama Bin Laden by US Marines, civil military tension on Kerry- Lugar Bill, Mumbai attack etc. The occurrence of these very high profile events posed credible threat to the PPP government that was perhaps scared while embroiled in acute sense of insecurity. However, power was transferred at the end of the day marking the continuity of the political system with comparatively bright prospects in future. The commitment of the PPP and its leadership in favour of political system was impeccable in its all forms and manifestations.

Ironically, Nawaz Sharif, caring less for the Charter of Democracy (CoD) in between, tried to rock the boat of the political system when he personally filed a petition in the Supreme Court to pursue the Memogate scandal praying for punitive action against the then government for its alleged culpability of working against the national interests. But, Asif Zardari’s political foresight and patience helped the government hold its grounds enabling it to sail through the tempest unscathed although PPP had to sacrifice one prime minister. Nawaz Sharif also belatedly realised the conspiracy hatched and decided to take the back seat. He lost interest in the scandal and preferred to retreat. All was well that ended well because elections were held in 2013 after the completion of the constitutional tenure by PPP government with salutary achievement of ensuring the longevity of the political system.

The redeeming feature was the setting up of the precedent that would hopefully pave the way for the second similar transition and indeed many more to come. The credit for the second peaceful transfer of power in 2018, God willing, may be shared with PPP for rewriting the history of country’s politics. Let us hope for the day when its role to save democracy and to make second peaceful transfer of power is manifest. It may be relevant to remind that the PPP played decisive role in neutralising the serious threats to democracy soon after the first transfer of power. It did not join hands with the anti-democratic forces in 2013-14 and later kept the flag of democracy high regardless of the allegation of ‘friendly opposition’. It steadfastly stood by the democratic values in the face of anti-democratic forces who had unleashed the campaign to dismantle the edifice at the altar of power politics. They met the ill-fate because their campaign could not muster the requisite support as people were against the unconstitutional political change in the country. PTI and PAT were totally alienated politically when the Parliament, spearheaded by the PPP, rejected the sit-in politics and extended unwavering support to democracy.

Political observers were in total agreement that if the PPP had joined the sit-in or lockdown politics, democracy would have fallen prey to the insidious campaign never to resuscitate. It would have become the relic of the past to the utter misfortune of this nation. But, PPP appreciably pushed its party politics in the periphery and stood by the political system as its top priority no matter who was the resultant beneficiary. It was a far reaching strategic decision of the PPP that ensured the survival of the system and the Constitution. In fact, it gave new lease of life to democracy. PPP had no regrets because it succeeded in saving the political system considering it as the non-negotiable legacy of the Great Bhuttos who rendered ultimate sacrifice to nurture democracy with their blood.

Indeed, democracy today in the country owed a lot to the sacrifices of the PPP leaders and its workers who had struggled relentlessly in the face of the worst kind of dictatorship in the world for the realisation of the rights of the people who were subject to abject persecution and suppression. The struggle was continuing till the full empowerment of the poor masses consisting, labour, farmers, student, haris, women, minorities and other vulnerable segments of the society who were subject to worst kind of exploitation due to the pro-elite and anti-poor policies.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has embarked upon the mass contact campaign recently started from Punjab during which he attacked the government and its policies those have made lives of the poor masses miserable. The sky rocketing prices of the goods of common use have gone simply out of their reach. The millions of young educated people have been running from pillar to post to get job but to no avail because there are no jobs. The government’s callous indifference to address the problem is loathsome. On the contrary, people know that the PPP during its successive governments provided jobs to the highest number of people as compared to the other civil/ elected or military governments put together. PPP governments are known as job provider governments and PML -N governments are known as job snatching governments because their priority is capitalist class and not the poor people of Pakistan. The tens of thousands of people working in the state enterprises would have been on the streets if the PPP had not opposed the ruthless and merciless privatisation policy of this government.

Sadly, people are disappointed and disillusioned with this government due to its bad policies. They may not start looking to the alternatives that have already hurt the nation to appalling proportions. The possibility of that is though remote for the same reason, but that may not provide a measure of inertia to lose the enthusiasm to serve the people and the country. Democracy must succeed in Pakistan as well like in the rest of the world. Pakistan’s future is profoundly linked to democracy because it was achieved through vote as a result of arduous democratic struggle launched by the leaders of the Pakistan Movement. Pakistan had suffered hugely in the hands of the successive dictators after independence who shamelessly betrayed the genesis of Pakistan struggle for the fulfillments of their nefarious personal political ambitions. They all have hurt the Pakistan ideology to the core by trampling upon its sanctity under their boots, a non-compoundable offence against the nation indeed.

