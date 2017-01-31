Islamabad

Roots International Schools (RIS) organised a mega Nano-Science themed educational awareness event under the domain of Roots Innovative Learning Programme at RIS twin city and nationwide campuses, says a press release.

Revolutionising the contemporary education system, Roots International Schools has set a benchmark by incorporating the practical knowledge of nanotechnology in the academic curricula.

Numerous projects were designed and displayed by the students for creating awareness in students regarding nanotechnology. This not only helps boost the confidence level, knowledge and presentation & oration skills of students but also enhances the organizational skills of school management. A large number of parents as well as visitors from different walks of life attended and enjoyed the event. The Roots International Innovative Learning Programme was vastly applauded by parents, guests and education experts. Parents enthusiastically participated in the event. “Nanotechnology is an emerging science that accelerates the technological awareness among young Rootsians and encourages them to make right career choices and serve for national advancement in the progressing fields of Science and Technology.” Said Ms Arsala – Programme Head of RIILP

Project related activities were conducted throughout the day. A functional Solar Car and a Planetarium were also set up. Students, CEO, Branch heads, teachers of RIS had a test drive of the Solar Vehicle on Nano-Science Exposition. Students at the senior level prepared several functional models based on Nano Technology, Space Technology and Robotics which awed the audience. Parents also enthusiastically participated in the event “Equipping the youth with knowledge of latest technology is necessary to keep up with the ever changing state of the Learning Technology Industry and Roots International Schools has kept up with these technological trends in the domain of Roots International Innovative Learning programme”, said RIS CEO Walid Mushtaq.

