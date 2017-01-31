NAB’s proactive awareness campaign successful: chairman

Islamabad

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB, chaired a meeting, to review progress on NAB’s awareness campaign on ‘Say No to Corruption’ lunched throughout the country, at NAB Headquarters, says a press release.

The NAB chairman said that NAB is mandated to carry out awareness activities functions against corruption in pursuance of Section 33C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO). Under NAB’s awareness campaign across the country, NAB has been engaging different governmental, non-governmental organisations, media, civil society and other segments of society in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption. He said as per the positive feedback received from various segments of society, NAB’s awareness and prevention campaign on “Say No to Corruption” had been effectively and positively highlighted in print and electronic media throughout the country which has appreciated by all segments of society.

He said that NAB during 2016 has taken some of the following efforts to aware people about the ill effects of corruption under its Awareness and Prevention Campaign on “Say no to corruption”. He said due to NAB’s efforts, on all ATM machines of all scheduled banks carry NAB’s message “Say No to Corruption” across the country in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption.

NAB organised a national seminar on ‘World Anti-Corruption Day 2016’ at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad which was chaired by the President of Pakistan and participated by diplomats, civil society representatives, senior government officers and media. It organised a walk at Aiwan-e-Sadr which was led by the President of Pakistan in which people from all walks of life participated and join hands with NAB in its awareness campaign.

NAB and Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for creating awareness amongst the students of various universities and colleges. Due to this collaboration, over 42,000 Character Building Societies were established in various universities and colleges across the country so that students may be aware about the ill effects of corruption at an early age.

NAB and SNGPL, Iesco, Lesco, Gepco, Fesco and K-Electric join hands to print NAB message of “Say No to Corruption” from their platform in order to disseminate awareness about the ill effects of corruption. Iesco and other organisations started printing NAB message “Say No to Corruption” on electricity bills and gas bills.

The bureau in collaboration with Islamabad Traffic Police has started printing 2.4 million NAB message “Say No to Corruption” on all driving licenses. It in collaboration with PTA has disseminated NAB message “Say No to Corruption” to all mobile phone subscribers across the country through different mobile phone companies at the eve of World Anti-Corruption Day in order to aware people belong to all segments of society about the ill effects of corruption.

NAB in collaboration with Federal Film Censor Board is airing video message on “Say No to Corruption” in all cinema houses of the country. NAB’s this initiative has been appreciated by public at large.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination also decided to join hands with NAB to print NAB message on all cigarette packs across the country. NAB’s message of “Say No to Corruption” is being printed on all government tenders issued for publication in newspapers in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that corruption is root cause of all evils. The present management of NAB has taken various initiatives to eradicate corruption from the country by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy across the board. He said that NAB’s proactive awareness campaign on “Say No to Corruption” in print and electronic media remained very successful and on the positive feedback received, NAB has decided to continue its nation-wide awareness campaign in 2017 in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption especially students in universities/colleges at an early age. He said that in recent report of Transparency International Pakistan’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has improved 9 points which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB's efforts. World Economic Forum has rated Pakistan from 126 to 122. Similarly, PILDAT report also supports the position stated above as 42% people trusted NAB against other related government departments.

