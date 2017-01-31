Trump’s ban, JFK and Sharbat Gula

The Muslim ban enacted by President Trump is going to launch a thousand narratives of victimhood, of seething rage, and of hatred. This is the power of the politics of exploitation.

A hundred years ago, this exploitation was manifest in the mass extraction of natural resources and physical labour at rates so low that they subsidised decades of comforts for Western colonial powers. Today, exploitation of natural resources and physical labour continues, under more local regimes that couch surplus extraction in narratives of free markets, and of regional and global stability. But a new dangerous new dimension has been added to the repertoire of exploitation. The dominant classes don’t just want to own our labour, our land and our bodies now. Facebook and Twitter alight; they have now come for our souls.

This isn’t about race or religion or national origin. This is about exploitation of vulnerable people by dominant classes. It turns out that poorly informed white people in Western nations that have been estranged by globalisation are just as gullible in their politics as poorly informed brown people in Muslim-majority nations. There are many differences, but the similarities are breathtaking. Both end up being cannibalistic, both produce narcissistic regimes, and both tend toward corruption. Moreover, there is interdependence, synchronicity and even symbiosis.

Electoral stupidity in the West has both produced deeply impactful outcomes far, far away, like in Afghanistan, and Somalia, and Yemen. Pakistanis must never forget that whilst America’s Wall Street bankers enriched themselves in the 1980s like a crack addict smokes pipes, we were being made better Muslims by the wild puppies that President Ronald Regan was taming and domesticating through buckets of cash, and a few F-16s. This dynamic is very real and ever-present. Those puppies made babies, and some of those babies seem to have cultivated safe spaces for groups like Al-Qaeda in places like Afghanistan. Then 9/11 happened. That was over fifteen years ago. A kid born in 2001 is on the cusp of being biologically capable of making his or her own babies now. Time flies.

So here we are at the beginning of 2017. Let there not be any doubt. The white angst and anxiety underwriting the cruelty we’re witnessing in the US is a manifestation of evil geniuses exploiting the plainness and simplicity of ordinary people. We should be careful about how we think about white angst or anxiety itself. It isn’t evil, and it does not merit contempt. We can choose which images from North America right now are the instructive ones. The tens of thousands of protestors at airports, or the small pack of wolves that have taken over the White House?

If the debate is between the mass outpouring of decency across the US versus the nitpicking of experts as to who is really in-charge, between Steve Bannon and Donald Trump, then it’s no debate at all. Something very decent and humane is manifest in America, when Americans take the streets in solidarity with our brothers and sisters from Libya, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia. Tomorrow, that list may include our country too.

Let’s take a closer look at our country. We all want America to stand by its first amendment, to protect the rights of our sisters in Islam, to wear the hijab, to be able to pray safely. As we should.

Remember what we did to a small group of fellow citizens. We don’t even call them by the name they want to be called by. We call them Qadianis or Mirzais. We sneer contemptuously at them. We enact an amendment to our constitution to banish them. We drive them from their homes.

Remember Kot Radha Krishan, Gojra, and Badami Bagh? Remember Aasia Bibi, Salmaan Taseer, Rashid Rehman, and Shabaz Bhatti? There’s always something that makes it all less vile. Kot Radha Krishan was local politics. Gojra was a misunderstanding. Badami Bagh was a land dispute. Of course. Aasia, Salman, Rashid and Shahbaz all blasphemers. All is well in the republic?

Remember that time that Afghan refugees, to whom we opened our hearts and homes for over thirty five years, were kicked out unceremoniously because the uncles at the corps commanders meetings got mad at Ashraf Ghani for calling Narendra Modi “daddy”? Oops.

And to think that this was all preamble, and that we are living through Act I of this tragedy as we speak. The lovechild of our bigotry and hypocrisy is only being birthed now. The dominant class in our country – our national security apparatus – tries to fashion new instruments to control political narratives, and tries to destroy anything that represents a challenge to their version of history, of current affairs, and of the future. Our history is glorious, our current affairs are glorious, and our future is glorious! Throw in a fake news item about Davos here, and a fake doctor’s religious edicts there. Then add some hyperventilating suit-clad idiots validating it all. And wait for the equally vapid responses: “Look! 90 acres!”

Challenges to the dominant class or its narrative? Blasphemy. Millions upon millions of Pakistanis, seduced by this cancerous fiction. It doesn’t seem to occur to the constitutional experts and strategic geniuses nursing these cancers that this seduction is what allowed Al-Qaeda and the Taliban the space in our discourse to be defended and justified for over a decade in the first place. That this seduction is what allows newer, more dangerous, more decentralised strains of radical thoughts and ideas to infect young and old brains across language, across sect and across ethnicity.

The new cancer may not respond to chemo, or radio, or even surgery. It respects neither hierarchy nor authority. It does not need green lights or signals from authorities above it. It is self-contained and autonomous, and attacks and metastasizes at will. The Quebec City attack alone will generate thousands of megawatts of energy to the cancer. We know this because we know Safoora Goth and Sabeen Mahmud. We know that these pivotal moments in our generation-long struggle to save this republic from eating itself are proof that our struggle is far from over. But who is our fight against?

If white anxiety and insecurity deserves being heard and being engaged with, as they surely do – not least of all because disengagement and contempt produces things like the Steve Bannon presidency, then surely we should re-examine some of the ways in which we deal with the challenge here in Pakistan.

Just like many white Americans have been brainwashed into believing that little Somali girls fleeing poverty and female genital mutilation are manifestations of an evil ideology of terror, many of Pakistan’s radical right-wingers are more often than not merely helpless consumers of deliberately manufactured and engineered fictions.

The fight is against those fictions, and the bubbles that we curate for ourselves, and in which those fictions find a home. Americans did it to themselves, this Trump business, but they seem to have institutions that might be robust enough to challenge the tsunami of dangerous decisions upon them. Having watched Afghan refugees being banished back to Afghanistan, having watched Gojra burn, having watched memorial vigils for Salmaan Taseer with less than a dozen people, and having watched bloggers go missing, we need to ask ourselves about our society’s own resilience and our state’s capability to resist the fictions it weaves itself. The exploitation of vulnerable people by the dominant classes is not just on paddy fields, or cotton mills, or call centres. It is happening in our TV rooms, and on our smartphones.

When they came for the souls of Americans, protests erupted at JFK Airport. We need to ask ourselves: where were we when they came for Sharbat Gula? Where were we, where are we and where will we be when they come for our souls?

The writer is an analyst and commentator.

