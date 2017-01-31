Will President Donald Trump be able to solve the Syrian conflict? Having staked so much of his election campaign on eliminating the threat of Isis, Trump’s first move has been to revive the ‘safe zones’ idea that had been rejected by the Obama administration a number of times. The creation of ‘safe zones’ in Syria would mean committing US troops on the ground to ensure that the territories marked ‘safe’ for civilians actually fulfill the purpose. But rather than deescalating the war, such a strategy could result in a full-scale escalation. The absence of a large number of foreign troops on Syrian soil has meant that Isis cannot directly target them. Once American troops arrive on the ground, there is no telling what could happen. Fortunately, Russia has cautioned against the proposal and advised Trump to reconsider it. After months of debate about how close Trump is to Russia (and Putin), he may just end up burning that bridge if he continues to issue such proclamations without running them by his allies. A decision like this could also affect the future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who retains strong support from Russia and Iran.

The issue of safe zones has mostly seen the international community divided into yays and nays – and it is highly unlikely that Trump can muster a consensus on the matter. Given his extremely controversial and dangerous decision to refuse to accept any Syrian refugees in the US, he has already alienated European allies as well as much of the Syrian population. The safe zones proposal is akin to creating massive refugees camps within Syria, which would pose easy targets for anyone looking to spread more chaos. Safe zones are not an alternative for people who have been ravaged by a five-year war. Such a proposal is also unlikely to stop the spillover of refugees into Europe and the Middle East – in case that is what it is meant to thwart. Moreover, if the safe zones proposal includes a no-fly zone patrolled by the US, it would raise the possibility of dogfights between US, Russian and Syrian planes. The only support the proposal has received is, unsurprisingly, from Saudi Arabia and the UAE who want it to be extended to Yemen. Like all Trump proposals, this is one is dependent on lots of contingencies. Without Syria, Russia and Turkey agreeing to it, it is unlikely such a proposal can get off the ground in any case. Even if by some chance they do agree, it does nothing to stop the ongoing war in Syria. Instead, it would provide extremists with sitting targets while the violence in Syria continues to have a spillover effect in the troubled region. Already, Trump’s decision to not allow any Syrians to enter the US and stop any Syrian refugees from seeking asylum in the country has escalated the perceived conflict between the US and ordinary Syrians. The question we ask is: what if these ‘safe zones’ end up leading to a full-blown international war in Syria?

