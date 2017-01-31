Snow trouble

Heavy snowfall in mountainous areas of AJK has affected the lives of residents in the valley. Several key arteries have been blocked. Power failure, limited cell phone coverage and downed telephone lines have added more to the residents’ misery.

Landslides and avalanches have cut off road links. This has forced people to remain in their homes. According to the Mets department, the capital of AJK has received 57mm of rain. The government’s work to clear roads is very slow.

Khalid Zia

Islamabad

