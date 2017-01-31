Tourism and sports play a big role in a country’s progress. The government of Pakistan should promote sports and tourism across the country to improve its economy. Recently, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government organised a skiing competition in Swat, Malam Jabba (Jan 26). Both local and international players took part in the competition.

The Ministry of Tourism and the TDCP should take active and timely steps to organise more such events to attract international tourists and players. These activities will also improve the economy. Terrorism has already tarnished the country’s image. Successful events like these will help give a positive message across the world that the country is a safe place to visit.

Engr Muhammad Hayat Khan

Bhara Kahu

0



0







Skiing in Swat was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182842-Skiing-in-Swat/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Skiing in Swat" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182842-Skiing-in-Swat.