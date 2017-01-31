KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd (FFBL) has announced a net profit of Rs1.338 billion for the year ended December 31, 2016, down by a massive 67 percent as compared to the earnings of Rs4.062 billion in 2015, a bourse filing said on Monday.

Subsequently, the earnings/share (EPS) stood at Rs1.43 in 2016 as against EPS of Rs4.35 in 2015. FFBL declared a final cash dividend of five paisas/share along with the results. Lower profitability can be attributed to lower sales, which clocked in at Rs45.01 billion in 2016 as compared to Rs52.18 billion during the previous year.

Humaira Akhtar at JS Global said in a report the earnings announcement undershot their expectations, while also dented investors' sentiment, as the stock plummeted five percent post-results announcement.

During the year, the company's revenues declined 14 percent, despite higher sales volume, owing to lower retention prices. Other Income; however, registered a growth of 54 percent on account of subsidy collection.

