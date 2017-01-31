ISLAMABAD: The ground breaking of Matiari-Lahore and Matiari-Faisalabad power transmission lines under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is likely to be held next month.

The feasibility study for the transmission lines has been completed and land acquisition process is under progress, said an official in the ministry of Planning and Development on Monday.

Talking to APP, the official informed that the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the power transmission lines would be announced in the next fiscal year (2017/18).

He said the Chinese side has nominated China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Company (CET) and State Grid for this purpose. Under CPEC, 12 early harvest energy generation projects would be completed by 2017/18 which would help meet the energy requirements of the country.

These energy generation projects would produce 5,000MW of electricity and overcome the demand supply gap in the country, he added. The short term projects would be mostly related to energy generation projects based on coal, solar, wind, and others. The medium term projects under CPEC, he said would be completed by 2025 whereas the long term projects by the year 2030.

The official said that a complete national consensus was observed during the 6th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting, as all the federating units participated, which gave a good message to the Chinese government. He said the Chinese government had also shown its intentions to include Diamer Bhasha Dam projects in the CPEC, and the government was also focusing on the mega project to enhance the country’s water storage capacity.

He informed that the land acquisition processes were completed by spending Rs101 billion, and the project would be completed within 8-10 years, which would also help increase the life span of Mangla and Tarbela dams.

The official in the ministry of Planning and Development said that in road infrastructure projects up-gradation of KKH and Havelian-Thakot Phase 2 was also under progress. The work on Western route was in full swing and in rail-based mass transit system, the JCC also agreed in principle to include Karachi Circular Railway, and Peshawar and Quetta mass transit and orange line.

Secretary planning informed that feasibility study for the construction of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar and Torkhum were completed and under the project a dry port would be constructed in Havelian for fright transportation.

He informed that new projects recommended by the provinces were also included in CPEC, and added that China had assured construction work for Gwadar express way would start by the second quarter of the current financial year.

0



0







Groundbreaking of transmission lines likely in February was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182835-Groundbreaking-of-transmission-lines-likely-in-February/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Groundbreaking of transmission lines likely in February" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182835-Groundbreaking-of-transmission-lines-likely-in-February.