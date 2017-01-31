ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has constantly been investing in energy sector to improve its key textile industry, commerce minister said.

Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, in an interview with a European newspaper, the country’s exports made ways into several international markets, including US and European Union (EU).

“USA has traditionally been Pakistan’s single largest export market and there will be no extraordinary changes now,” Khan replied to a question. “Pakistan is exporting many goods, particularly textiles which are no longer produced in the US.”

Minister Khan said the EU became a major partner and gave Pakistan the GSP status. “We wanted the Americans to give us the same status but apparently both Bush and Obama’s administrations thought that Congress and the Senate would not agree to such concessions.”

Commerce minister said Chinese investment has been coming in various areas, including in solar and green energy sectors. “It is not just the Chinese who are investing in our country,” he added. “Pakistan is also financing from its own resources three major natural gas fields.” Khan said Pakistan has a supply chain from cotton cultivation up to the cloth factories.

