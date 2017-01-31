Unfair development highlights deprivation, inequalities

LAHORE: Development should create a sense of fairness instead of highlighting deprivation. The contrast in development is visible throughout Pakistan – within each city and village.

We can see posh areas in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, etc, where the roads are clean and well maintained. The sanitation infrastructure is first class and there is no stagnant sewerage water. In these posh areas, streets are illuminated and secure, and the infrastructure is maintained from public funds.

Then there are filthy slums in all these cities; with broken roads, piled with garbage and filled with overflowing sewerage, dark pathways, and lack security.

The elite live in posh localities and the poor in the slums. The elite claim that since they pay taxes they are entitled to better infrastructure and security. Their claim is doubtful, as 85 percent of the taxes are collected indirectly on the basis of consumption and only a half percent of the population pays income tax. Effective public accountability needs to evolve through the political process and the bargaining between elites, as well as between the state and different segments of the society needs to stop. Tax reforms are badly needed to reduce inequalities and poverty.

Tax systems that build administrative and economic capacity of the state are imperative. Progressive taxation, properly linked to expenditure would improve the legitimacy of the state if it is accompanied with redistribution of resources to tackle the destabilising inequalities. Seeking aid, despite the existence of untapped resources, undermines the tax efforts of the government. Vested interests then continue to amass wealth, while aid only provides temporary relief and adds to the national burden since it has to be repaid with interest. It is only through taxing incomes judicially that a sense of genuine country ownership develops among the citizens.

Markets cannot be developed through protection or subsidies as historically they evolve through properly regulated free and open economy. Tinkering with the markets is akin to putting the cart before the horse.

Globalisation has created wicked incentives for political elites that need to be tackled. Even the autonomy given to the provinces has failed to address these perverse incentives.

When the health sector for instance was handed over to the provinces the regulation of drugs was also entrusted to each province. None had the capacity or capability to regulate medicines. The issue was resolved after few months by transferring the regulation of drugs with the federal government.

Involving citizens in service delivery reform to improve accountability is a good approach but it should be ensured that these formal participatory mechanisms do not exclude the poor.

There is dire need to consider ways to strengthen the informal local institutions that work for the poor. As informal (‘traditional’) local governance institutions are persistent, influential and very diverse we must find legitimate ways to help citizens to engage in different dimensions of the policy process.

The state would have to differentiate between those civil society organisations that operate for self interest and those that genuinely look after the interest of the masses.

Most of these organisations that do not have adequate representation of poor are rent seekers. The lifestyle of their sponsors belies their stated intents. There is a need to look beyond a narrow concept of ‘pro-poor’ to support middle class political engagement in development.

0



0







Unfair development highlights deprivation, inequalities was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182832-Unfair-development-highlights-deprivation-inequalities/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Unfair development highlights deprivation, inequalities" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182832-Unfair-development-highlights-deprivation-inequalities.